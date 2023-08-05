Tottenham Hotspur are entering into a real period of uncertainty, but, in a weird way, this is all very exciting.

Spurs have a new attack-minded manager, some exciting signings and it really does feel as though Tottenham are more of a blank canvas than ever before.

Yes, Harry Kane may be leaving, but let’s not forget, Spurs have some other brilliant players.

Heung-Min Son was the Golden Boot winner in the Premier League just two seasons ago, and while he had a poor term last time around, he could well rediscover his shooting boots this time around.

According to Michael Owen, Son could thrive under Ange Postecoglou this season, especially as he’s now back fit.

Owen thinks this could be the start of something special for Son, and, to be honest, we can understand why

The South Korean spent most of last season carrying an injury and playing under a defensive coach – it’s no surprise that the goals dried up.

Photo by Playmaker/MB Media/Getty Images

However, now that he’s back fit and playing under a manager who actively encourages attack, he could be back to his best before we know it.

Of course, he may be about to lose his partner in crime, Harry Kane, but at the same time, that could represent a real chance for the £22m man to move out of the England captain’s shadow and become the main man in this Tottenham attack.

There are a lot of questions to answer at Tottenham going into this season, but you would have to be a bit of a fool to write Son off after so many years of good service and strong performances at the very top level.