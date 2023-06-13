Pau Torres could be set to sign for Aston Villa this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who was speaking on the Chasing Green Arrows YouTube channel about the Midlands club.

Villa have just secured Europa Conference League football next season, and they’re looking to make the next step in their development by adding to their squad.

Youri Tielemans has already arrived, and he could be followed through the door by Torres according to Bailey.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Torres to Villa

Bailey shared what he knows about Torres and Villa.

“Not at all, a lot of exciting signings are coming at Villa. Tielemans caught me by surprise, and he adds to that. Our old pal Pau Torres could be headed to Villa, the centre-half from Spain. He’s the sort of player who would come in and in 12 months every big club will be saying why didn’t we pull the trigger because he’s an absolute Rolls Royce,” Bailey said.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Incredible

The signing of Pau Torres could well leave Aston Villa with one of the best backlines in England.

Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa were brilliant last season, and if you add the recently returning Diego Carlos and Pau Torres to that backline, well, you have a brilliant defence at your disposal.

Of course, Villa will need all the depth they can muster as they embark on a European tour next season, and they’re already building towards that end.

Of course, whether or not this move for Torres does indeed go ahead remains to be seen, but if it does happen, the big six may have to, once again, watch out for Villa next season.