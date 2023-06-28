‘Could be a problem’: Arsenal may have one issue with Kai Havertz – journalist

Kai Havertz is set to sign for Arsenal in the coming days, but the Gunners may already have one issue with the German.

That is according to Nizaar Kinsella who was speaking on Inside Arsenal about the Chelsea ace.

Kinsella covers Chelsea extensively for The Standard, and he says that he’s aware that Havertz’s priority is to be the first-choice player wherever he ends up going.

Of course, with Arsenal having a number of quality attacking options already, there is no guarantee that Havertz will in fact be one of the first names on the teamsheet every week.

According to Kinsella, this could be an issue for Arsenal, but, importantly, the journalist did note that Havertz will know exactly what he’s getting himself in for.

Havertz wants minutes

Kinsella shared what he knows about Havertz.

“I think he’d want to be the first choice wherever he goes. That is one of his priorities. It’s not necessarily the position that is the priority, but being the first choice. It could be a problem, there is a lot of competition for places, but I’m sure he knows that, he’s going into a Champions League team so he’ll have to prove he’s as good as, if not better, than the others,” Kinsella said.

Down to Havertz

The reality is that how much football Kai Havertz plays for Arsenal is down to Havertz himself.

If he turns up in training, provides in the big moments and generally plays out of his skin, then it will be impossible for Arteta to deny him a starting berth.

However, if his standards aren’t raised, he probably won’t play that much, and while he may be annoyed, he can’t kick up a fuss if he isn’t proving himself.

How much Havertz plays will be decided by how well Havertz plays.