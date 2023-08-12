‘Could be a good game’: Paul Merson says 24-year-old Arsenal player will be unreal vs Forest

Arsenal get their season started on Saturday with an early kick-off against Nottingham Forest.

Of course, it was a game against Forest last season that ultimately confirmed that Arsenal would not be winning the Premier League title last term.

However, it’s fair to say that a few things have changed since then.

The Gunners have spent around £200m this summer on new signings including Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber.

However, according to Paul Merson, writing in his column for Sportskeeda. it could be Kai Havertz who shines on the opening day, claiming that the German’s style of play could suit the way Nottingham Forest defend.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Havertz to shine

Merson backed Arsenal’s new signing.

I think Arsenal will go with Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli as their front three this weekend. They have Trossard as well, and will need to mix and match as they get through their games.

This could be a good game for Havertz. Nottingham Forest defend very deep and Arsenal will need to get the ball into the box.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Chance to make an impact

This is a great chance for Kai Havertz to hit the ground running at Arsenal.

A home game against a weaker team is a match Arsenal should utterly dominate, and if Havertz plays his best game, he should be able to get off to a flying start against Forest.

Of course though, as we’ve seen at Chelsea over the years, Havertz is a wildly inconsistent player, and if he misses a few easy chances against Forest, that could really knock his confidence heading into the new season.

Merson has backed him to succeed, and it has to be said that this is the perfect stage for Havertz to get off to a great start.