Jordan Henderson has left Liverpool and the tributes for the Reds’ former skipper are pouring in.

Henderson will undoubtedly go down as one of the club’s biggest legends and greatest captains.

He’s played massive roles in some huge games, led the team through hard times and been a real role model in training too.

However, his biggest masterstroke at Liverpool may well be a behind-the-scenes move not many people know about.

Indeed, in a tribute video posted on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Virgil van Dijk has shared that one of the big reasons for him to join Liverpool was because he was sold on the move by Jordan Henderson.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

Agent Hendo

The ‘amazing’ defender spoke about his former skipper.

“You helped me a lot in the beginning and convinced me why I should join your team, so that was very helpful and a big part of why I wanted to come as well,” Van Dijk said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Massive

For all of the big moments Jordan Henderson has had in a Liverpool shirt, convincing Van Dijk to join the Reds may well be the most important thing Henderson ever did for the club.

Van Dijk is arguably the most transformative signing in Premier League history, and without him, Liverpool wouldn’t have been anywhere near as successful as they have in recent history.

Henderson will go down as many things at Liverpool, but one thing we didn’t expect to hear was that he’s secretly been one of the best transfer negotiators the Reds have ever had.

Van Dijk may not be a Liverpool player today if it weren’t for Henderson.