Romeo Lavia to Liverpool is a deal that has been rumbling on for ages now.

The Belgian midfielder has been the subject of multiple bids from the Reds in recent times, but, as of yet, the Merseyside club aren’t able to get a deal done.

Southampton have reportedly set a £50m asking price for Lavia, but according to Dean Jones, speaking on the Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, the midfielder could well move for less than that supposed fee.

According to Jones, Southampton will sell Lavia if they receive an offer worth £40m up front along with some add-ons, claiming that the £50m figure is a public stance to squeeze as much value as they can out of the interested parties.

Lavia could move cheaper

Jones shared what he knows about the ‘incredible’ player.

“They have gone back in with an improved offer. My understanding is that Saints want a guarantee of £40m and then add-ons. People will say ‘hang on, that’s not right everything I’m reading says £50m and upwards.’ That’s true too because they have a public stance and a public indication, that is fine, that often happens, they need to get as much money as they can for this player, but from conversations I’ve had with people I think he will go for under £50m still. We all have different sources and different understandings of the situation,” Jones said.

Expensive

£40m is a much better deal than £50m, but at the end of the day, that’s still a lot of money for a player like Lavia.

Of course, there is a lot to like about this young man, but the reality is that he’s incredibly unproven.

He has just one senior season under his belt and during that campaign he was a part of a team that finished bottom of the Premier League by quite some distance.

Lavia is a gamble at £40m, that’s for sure.