Conte will unleash 'one of the best young players in the world' v Milan, Spurs fans should be excited - TBR View











Tottenham Hotspur are back in Champions League action tonight when they take on AC Milan at the San Siro.

Spurs are in desperate need of a good result and a confidence boost after their 4-1 hammering at Leicester City.

In addition, the Tottenham ranks are becoming increasingly depleted, with injuries and suspensions starting to pile up.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Rodrigo Bentancur is out for the rest of the season after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Hugo Lloris and Yves Bissouma are also out due to injury, while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is suspended.

Tottenham will be fielding Pape Matar Sarr and Oliver Skipp in midfield, Antonio Conte has confirmed.

Conte told the Spurs media team on Monday: “We have the solution in our house.

“We have two young players, Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr.

“We’ve two young players, their first games in the Champions League.

“We have to be good to help them overcome the emotion and we trust them.

We want to use this period to become stronger, to face difficulty in the right way.

“Tomorrow we have to suffer to overcome the difficulty in the right way.”

‘Tottenham’s future’

While Sarr is relatively inexperienced for Spurs, he’s got plenty of experience at the highest level.

The 20-year-old has won 12 Senegal caps, winning the Africa Cup of Nations and playing at the World Cup last year.

He has also made 59 appearances with Metz, plus five with Tottenham.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Sarr is, in the words of The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, ‘one of the best young players in the world in his position’.

And obviously, Skipp has also been tipped for stardom too.

Jose Mourinho previously deemed him “genuinely Tottenham’s future” and thought he could one day wear the captain’s armband.

Although Tottenham fans will be nervous ahead of tonight’s match, it’ll be exciting to see how Sarr and Skipp fare.