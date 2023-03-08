Conte ready to take big pay-cut to join one of four clubs after Spurs











Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte is prepared to take a considerable pay-cut to manage a number of clubs in Italy, including former sides Inter and Juventus, according to a report from Calciomercato.

Conte’s Spurs future is going to be a talking point throughout the next few months. As reported by The Athletic, his contract with the club expires at the end of the campaign.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Whereas last year it appeared imperative that Tottenham held onto Conte, it is now a little harder to argue that Spurs are making enough progress under the Italian.

Conte ready to take big pay-cut to leave Tottenham

They are, once again, in a battle to make the top-four in the Premier League. And with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle and Chelsea set to improve, Tottenham have a real challenge to remain in that spot in the years to come.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The style of play has also not been the most exciting. And given that Conte has had a really tough year away from the pitch, it does appear that a parting may be best for everyone in the coming months.

And should he leave Tottenham, it would be no surprise to see him return home to Italy. It certainly appears that he is ready to work in Serie A again.

According to the report from Calciomercato, Conte is prepared to take a large pay-cut to work for either Inter, AC Milan, Roma or Juventus.

Italian has not had the impact Spurs expected

Conte is a world-class manager with an ‘special‘ record. And it seemed to be an appointment that would end Tottenham’s current wait for a trophy.

He still could, of course. He would absolutely hate the idea of leaving before he has lifted any silverware.

But any hopes of Conte transforming Tottenham super quickly have all but evaporated at this stage.

So, in truth, it is no surprise that he is eyeing a potential return to Italy.