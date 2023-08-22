‘Considered for 24 hours’: Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool briefly thought about signing £25m player last week

Liverpool’s transfer window has been defined by midfielders so far.

Five out, three in, the squad churn in the middle of the park has been absolutely insane at Anfield so far.

Wataru Endo is the latest addition to this Liverpool side, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool very nearly went for a different option.

Indeed, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano stated that Sofyan Amrabat was strongly considered by Liverpool last week, stating that the Reds thought about making this move for 24 hours before eventually settling on signing Endo.

Amrabat considered

Romano shared what he knows about the £25m man.

“The only thing that happened with Liverpool is that before signing Endo last week, they had contact with the camp of Sofyan Amrabat to ask about information. It was a good conversation, but internally they decided to invest the money in Endo. From what I’m hearing they are not in contact with Fiorentina or player’s side anymore. I don’t see Amrabat joining Liverpool, it was a possibility considered for 24 hours,” Romano said.

Could backfire

As much as we want to get excited about Liverpool’s midfield additions this summer, we can’t help but feel that this Amrabat deal could backfire.

The Moroccan, with all due respect, is a much more proven entity at the top level than Endo, and if he does end up making this long-anticipated move to Manchester United, Liverpool could end up with egg on their faces.

Of course, Liverpool will have their reasons for not going for Amrabat, but, in all honesty, this could end up being a mistake.

Let’s hope that Liverpool know what they’re doing here, because failing to sign Amrabat could end up being an easy stick to beat the Reds with.