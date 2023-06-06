Conor Coady thinks 29-year-old Tottenham player could be brilliant under Ange Postecoglou











Conor Coady has suggested that Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane could thrive under Ange Postecoglou next season.

The Wolves defender has been speaking about Postecoglou’s move to Tottenham on BBC Radio 5 Live and he feels the Celtic boss is a good fit for the club.

Postecoglou was announced as Tottenham’s new manager this morning after a lengthy search for Antonio Conte’s permanent successor.

The 57-year-old had featured on Spurs’ list of candidates throughout the process, but the club missed out on targets such as Arne Slot and Roberto De Zerbi along the way.

Nevertheless, Coady thinks Spurs may have just landed on the right man and that Postecoglou’s arrival will only benefit Harry Kane.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Coady thinks Kane could thrive under Postecoglou

Speaking on the Monday Night Club, Mark Chapman claimed that Spurs seem to have a preferred style in mind as they’ve targeted managers who favour an attacking style of play.

And Coady agreed with Chapman, before suggesting that Kane could thrive under the Australian boss.

“100 per cent and I also think they’ve taken their time doing it,” he said. “They’ve had time to do it now in the off-season and you’ve got time to sort things out.

“I completely agree with Adam [Crafton], I think looking at a style of play is something Tottenham should be doing.

“I think they’ve got the best striker in the world, if not one of the best, in Harry Kane and let’s be honest, if you get the ball to him quicker, you’re probably going to score a lot of goals. It’s as simple as that.

“I think it’s something where we can go off what he’s done at Celtic. The big thing in football is you try to predict the future, we all try to do it and look further down the line.

“But all we can do is go on what he’s done at Celtic and he’s done an incredible job – players buying into him, what he’s like with players, the relationship he has with players and the high-intensity football. I think Tottenham can play like that, I really do.

“Tottenham are, on paper, a fantastic team. They’ve got the best striker in the world and anybody with the best striker can be a fantastic team. So, I think it’s a really good appointment and we’re going to see what it’s about come pre-season.”

Photo by James Holyoak/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kane managed an impressive total of 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Spurs side this season, so you can only imagine the numbers he could put up in a functioning team.

Spurs have become a pragmatic side over the past four years under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte. Yet, Kane has still managed to produce incredible numbers.

Of course, there is uncertainty surrounding the 29-year-old’s future but if he does stay at Tottenham beyond the summer, you’d expect him to enjoy another brilliant season under Postecoglou.

Show all