Confirmed Liverpool XI v Crystal Palace as Darwin Nunez decision made











Liverpool play Crystal Palace this evening and their starting XI has seen some changes to it for a tough away fixture.

The Reds are looking to make it three wins on the bounce in the Premier League and put their miserable loss against Real Madrid this week behind them.

Jurgen Klopp has a number of players now returning to strengthen his squad and the Liverpool boss has made full use of that this evening.

Photo by Richard Callis/MB Media/Getty Images

The big change comes up front where Diogo Jota is given his first start since October. Darwin Nunez is not included at all in what could be an indication of a knock for the Uruguayan.

In midfield, James Milner is selected to bring extra freshness to the middle while Naby Keita is also given the start.

Joel Matip is also in the defence as Joe Gomez drops out completely after his disastrous performance against Madrid.

Confirmed Liverpool XI v Crystal Palace

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Jota, Salah, Gakpo

TBR’s View: Jota ready to go for Liverpool

Diogo Jota will be chomping at the bit to get in on the action after being out for so long. The omission of Nunez will concern some but Liverpool have a squad to use and Klopp has clearly gone for that route.

There is more than enough in this XI to beat Palace. Liverpool are still in the hunt for the top four and a win tonight will further ignite their feelings they can make it.