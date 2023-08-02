‘Confident’: Sky journalist says everyone thinks Spurs’ ‘insane’ player is about to be sold

Harry Kane’s Tottenham future remains the biggest talking point in the Premier League at the moment, and it appears as though we may finally be heading towards a conclusion on this front.

Indeed, according to Michael Bridge, speaking on Sky Sports News, all parties involved in the deal to potentially take Kane to Bayern Munich are now confident that a deal will be done.

Everyone involved in this deal now thinks that Kane is about to be sold, so it may just be a matter of time before this deal goes ahead.

Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Confidence

Bridge shared what he’s heard from Germany about the ‘insane‘ striker.

“That’s what we’re getting at the moment. The latest from Sky Germany from Bayern Munich’s perspective is that the package Bayern Munich were offering was €95m plus add-ons, a five-year deal, he would be the top earner at Bayern Munich, and there’s no meeting scheduled with Spurs, we understand but all parties are confident of a deal as Bayern do plan to improve their offer,” Bridge said.

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Spin

It’s not surprising to hear that this particular angle on this story has come from the Bayern Munich side of things.

Every club has their own spin on every transfer story in order to get the media talking and unsettle the selling club and the player themselves.

From Bayern’s point of view, it’s a positive that everyone is suggesting that this deal is all-but done, while Spurs would probably rather this speculation stopped.

The truth of this situation probably lies somewhere in the middle of what both clubs are spinning, but, as ever, you can never be confident that a transfer will or won’t happen until a contract has been signed or the deadline has passed.