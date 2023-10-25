Shaka Hislop has now been voicing his concerns about Arsenal’s David Raya despite the win over Sevilla in the Champions League last night.

Hislop was speaking to ESPN about another Raya mistake late in the game – albeit one that he got away with.

But the pundit and former goalkeeper thought that these issues will eventually start to cost Arsenal and Mikel Arteta.

Discussing Raya’s performance for Arsenal against Sevilla, Hislop said: “Not really a whole lot to talk about with him [Raya], which you want.

“You want him to get through 90 minutes and have a game whether you concede or not is not about a mistake, or giving the opposition a chance. Just get through the game.

“I say 90 minutes tongue in cheek because he waits until the 94th minute to produce that, and again it raises eyebrows.

“We’re not [being harsh]. If it’s an individual mistake you put it down as one of those and you got away with it, but we are having these conversations every single game in one capacity or another.

“That becomes concerning because there is only so long you can get away with it. He has to write those wrongs or Arsenal will pay a far heavier price.”

Hislop sends warning to Arsenal after Raya’s close call against Sevilla

Of course, Hislop was referring to David Raya’s attempt to punch the ball clear late on, one that almost ended up in his own net.

Although Raya has had some shaky moments, Arsenal fans will probably prefer to look at the positives from a momentous night.

Whilst Hislop is probably correct in some of his concerns, Arsenal had so many strong performers on the evening.

Ian Wright was left applauding Takehiro Tomiyasu’s impact as he returned to the XI.

Moreover, Martin Keown proclaimed Declan Rice as Arsenal’s unsung hero of the night.

There were a ton of positives on display, and that’s probably what Mikel Arteta is now focusing on.

It remains a massive call not to give Aaron Ramsdale a chance in Sevilla, and some fans must be a little disappointed.

However, Arteta clearly has an idea of how he wants this Arsenal team to look moving forwards.

And even if he did have another hairy moment against Sevilla, Arteta looks like he’s decided that £27m Raya is his number one at Arsenal.