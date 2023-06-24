The latest reports suggest that a target Liverpool apparently wanted in January has now been put up for sale and is available for a cheap price.

According to TEAMtalk, Sheffield United are ready to sell star midfielder Sander Berge for only £10million this summer.

Reports back in January 2023, towards the end of the month, suggested that both Chelsea and Liverpool were ready to make moves for Berge.

In the end, nothing came to fruition, but now that the midfielder is available for a very cheap price, we could see Liverpool make another attempt for the player.

(Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool target Sander Berge put up for sale

The ‘complete midfielder‘ is a solid talent and it was a shock to see him stay in the Championship with the Blades.

They are now back in the Premier League, with the Norwegian playing a huge part.

Berge is only 25-years-old and has the potential to succeed at a top level in the Premier League.

We saw him able to compete massively in the division time the last time the Blades were in the top-flight.

Berge, who has drawn Patrick Vieira comparisons, would add some great quality to the Liverpool midfield.

With the club desperately needing depth in this position, signing Berge for £10million seems a no-brainer.

With Liverpool finishing fifth in the Premier League this season, they need to make sure they sign some top quality.

They need to be challenging for the title again. Signing someone like Berge could well help them do this.

Berge has top quality and under a coach like Jurgen Klopp he could become even better than he already is.