‘Complacent’: Emile Heskey says Liverpool 24-year-old just isn’t working hard enough right now











Speaking to 90Min, Emile Heskey has been discussing the lack of competition at Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back really hasn’t been at his best this season, and Heskey believes that his dip in form is down to complacency.

Indeed, the pundit says that any top player needs to be pushed to the next level by a competent understudy, and sadly, Liverpool don’t have that with Alexander-Arnold at the moment.

Heskey actually speculated that Alexander-Arnold’s defending hasn’t improved because he knows he doesn’t need to work on it because he knows he’s going to play every week.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold is becoming complacent

Heskey discussed the England star.

“The thing is you need competition. I get complacent if I don’t have competition because I know im going to play every week, but if there’s someone behind me pushing me every week. Liverpool need that, they don’t have that at this moment in time. Trent is a key part of that as well, he needs competition for someone to push him to the next level to probably defend better, I don’t think he’s that bad of a defender, but he knows he doesn’t need to work on that because he’s going to play every week,” Heskey said.

Calvin Ramsay’s role

Heskey says that Alexander-Arnold needs more competition, and luckily, he may have some soon.

Indeed, Calvin Ramsay was brought in this summer to play this exact role, and while injuries have halted his development this season, he’s still a very talented player.

The backroom staff at Liverpool supposedly have high hopes for Ramsay, and if he can hit the ground running upon his return from injury, he could well push Alexander-Arnold to that next level.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

