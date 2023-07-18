Commentator very impressed by what Guglielmo Vicario did on Tottenham debut today

Commentator Rob Daly was left very impressed with Guglielmo Vicario during the first-half of Tottenham Hotspur’s friendly against West Ham today.

Daly was commentating on the pre-season clash in Australia on Spurs Play and praised Vicario for making an ‘exceptional’ save to deny Jarrod Bowen.

Tottenham got off to an encouraging start to the game today as they dominated the ball and carved out plenty of opportunities.

But Ange Postecoglou’s men were undone by two set-pieces in the first-half, with both Danny Ings and Divin Mubama heading past Vicario.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

The Italian goalkeeper made the switch from Empoli last month after he impressed in Italy.

His shot-stopping was exceptional in Serie A last season and he pulled off a brilliant save against West Ham today.

Daly impressed with Vicario

The Hammers carved out an opportunity to take a 3-0 lead as Jarrod Bowen found himself with plenty of space to test Vicario just inside Tottenham’s box.

But the 26-year-old got down quickly to deny Bowen and Daly was certainly impressed with the save.

“Good save,” the Spurs commentator said. “Vicario with an exceptional piece of goalkeeping.

“This is what he was so good at last season in Italy for Empoli. It looked set to be 3-0 West Ham there. Great reactions.”

Photo by Daniel Carson/Getty Images

Vicario enjoyed a mixed display today as he may feel he could have done better with Ings’ opener.

The former Empoli men also conceded the corner which led to West Ham’s second, but he was put under considerable pressure after a questionable back pass.

Spurs will have felt hard done by to go in at half-time 2-0 down as they dominated the game while carving out multiple opportunities.

Postecoglou decided to change the whole starting line-up for the second half, which led to Vicario being replaced by Brandon Austin.

The Italian’s save at the end of the first-half was undoubtedly the highlight of his display, but there should be plenty more to come from him as he settles in at Spurs.

Tottenham produced an impressive comeback in the second-half as Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie came off the bench to get on the scoresheet.

Gianluca Scamacca grabbed a winning goal for West Ham as David Moyes’ men picked up a 3-2 win in Perth. But Postecoglou will undoubtedly be encouraged by the early signs, despite some questionable defending from Spurs.