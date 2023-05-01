Commentator shocked by Tottenham star Harry Kane's 29th-minute decision vs Liverpool











Premier League commentator Jim Beglin was shocked after seeing Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane refusing to shoot on one occasion in the first half against Liverpool.

Spurs were absolutely awful in the first 20 minutes of the game. Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah scored to put Liverpool 3-0 up before the clock struck 15, and the game looked done at that point.

Tottenham players’ confidence looked shot – even Harry Kane‘s.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane managed to score in the 40th minute last night and equalled Wayne Rooney’s record of 208 goals in the Premier League. That is a remarkable achievement.

For a prolific goal scorer like Kane, you don’t usually need to give him the best conditions to score. He is more than capable of converting his chances from difficult positions, and everyone expected him to do that in the 29th minute yesterday.

The Englishman was put through on goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Kane looked to be in an excellent position to shoot. It seemed certain that he would pull the trigger, but he decided to pass the ball towards Son Heung-min instead.

The flag did go up for offside after the move, but it really was unusual to see Kane shy away from having a pop at goal, especially as he was in a fantastic position.

A shocked Jim Beglin, who was in the commentary box for Premier League Productions, said: “The surprise for me, when Harry Kane gets in this position, what’s he doing thinking about passing it to Son?

“That’s not your average Harry Kane, he usually belts it into the far corner.”

TBR View:

That move wouldn’t have led to anything even if Kane had scored, but it just shows you the impact going 3-0 down so early can have even on the best players.

At any other point in any game, Kane would’ve pulled the trigger and smashed the ball into the back of the net, but for reasons only he knows, he didn’t in the 29th minute yesterday.

This is by no means a criticism of Kane, it’s just more of a surprise to Beglin and us that he chose to do something that he usually wouldn’t do.

Kane still has 25 goals in the Premier League this season, so he knows what he’s doing. Spurs fans will be hoping he can continue to do the same until the end of the season.

