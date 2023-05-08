Commentator blasts 20-year-old Newcastle player after seeing what he did against Arsenal last night











Commentator Jim Beglin was far from impressed with Newcastle United star Elliot Anderson’s ‘dive’ against Arsenal in the Premier League last night.

The Gunners picked up all three points in what was a really good game to watch. Both teams went at it from the first whistle, and sadly for Newcastle United fans, they couldn’t convert their opportunities.

Elliot Anderson came on as a substitute in the second half for Newcastle United, and he will not want to re-watch what he did inside Arsenal’s box.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

The game between Newcastle and Arsenal was a fiery one.

Both sets of players went at each other and challenges were flying in from the first minute. There were a lot of arguments between the players too, but luckily, nobody lost control and got themselves sent off.

One player who deserved a yellow card, according to Jim Beglin, was Newcastle youngster Elliot Anderson.

The 20-year-old entered Arsenal’s box from the right side and tried to get past Granit Xhaka. The Arsenal man stood his ground and Elliot decided to throw himself to the ground after making contact.

He turned to the referee asking for a penalty, but the official wasn’t interested. He waved play on, and Beglin had a go at young Anderson then.

He said on Premier League Productions in the 84th minute: “To be honest, Anderson should be booked for that.

“That’s a dive. I mean, at this stage, you can understand Newcastle’s desperation to try and get back into the game, at least. And I think Anderson was hoping that Xhaka would try and make the contact.

“That’s laughable!”

Photo by Robert Smith/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

At 2-0 down with just six minutes to go, Newcastle were desperate to find a way back into the game, and that’s probably why Anderson decided to go down too easily.

The referee rightly waved play on, and Arsenal handled the rest of the game well.

Newcastle shouldn’t be too upset about the result though. They did play very well, and on another day, Arsenal could’ve conceded three or four.

The Magpies take on Leeds United next in the Premier League, and Anderson and co will want to get back to winning ways then.

Newcastle United star Elliot Anderson – Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Show all