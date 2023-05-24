'Coming to Liverpool for talks': Sky Sports reporter shares Anfield update











Liverpool appear to be closing in on the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has claimed that the 59-year-old “looks like” he’ll be taking on the role.

He also told GiveMeSport that Schmadtke is “coming to Liverpool for talks and to finalise that move”.

Photo by Marvin Ibo Guengoer – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

The Reds have a huge transfer window ahead of them in wake of a particularly underwhelming season.

Admittedly, Liverpool still have an outside chance of finishing in the Premier League’s top four.

However, Manchester United need just one point from their next two games to seal a top-four place.

The Reds also need to strengthen their squad, with their midfield in particular need of bolstering.

‘What a challenging job he’s got’

German football Christian Falk recently claimed that Schmadtke will pen a three-month contract to help oversee transfers at Liverpool.

He suggested that the German is due to begin working at Anfield on June 1, although further discussions still need to be held.

Goal.com has reported that there will be an option to extend his contract should both parties wish to carry on.

Schmadtke looks set to replace Julian Ward, who announced he would be leaving his role back in November.

Sheth believes Schmadtke is close to finalising his arrival at Liverpool and will be appointed as the club’s new sporting director.

Sheth told GiveMeSport: “Jorg Schmadtke has been, we think, or is coming to Liverpool for talks and to finalise that move.

“It looks like he will be the new sporting director at Liverpool. What a challenging job he’s got as well, because it looks like all the focus is on a midfield rebuild there.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

‘A good guy and a smart guy’

Schmadtke was a goalkeeper during his playing days before moving into football administration.

He recently held the title of managing director of sport at Wolfsburg for five years before leaving in February.

Now, it looks as though it won’t be long before Liverpool make an announcement regarding the appointment.

Jurgen Klopp rates Schmadtke highly, telling reporters he has known him for a “long, long time”.

“I know he is a good guy and a smart guy,” Goal.com quotes the Liverpool boss as saying.

“Very good at what he did in Germany, definitely, very successful.

“His character is good, his personality is good, his humour is good. I know that from a few moments next to the pitch.”