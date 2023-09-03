Davinson Sanchez’s representatives are now arriving in Turkey to help conclude a deal for the defender to leave Tottenham for Galatasaray.

That’s according to journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu who shared the update on X.

Sabuncuoglu said that Sanchez’s agents would be landing in Istanbul in the following hours.

He confirmed that his agents were intending to complete contract negotiations with Galatasaray.

Sabuncuoglu said: “Davinson Sanchez’s representative will be in Istanbul in the coming hours to complete contract negotiations with Galatasaray.”

However, given the English transfer window has now slammed shut there must be doubts whether Spurs would sanction a move.

Although Sanchez was available throughout the summer it did ultimately seem that the £17m defender played his way into Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

It would currently seem that Sanchez is third choice centre-back behind the starting duo of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

And it therefore would be a surprise if Sanchez left without the opportunity to replace him.

Eric Dier is still yet to feature in a competitive match day squad under Postecoglou and new signing Ashley Phillips is only 18-years-old.

Although Tottenham may now be reluctant to let Sanchez leave, you would imagine the opportunity may be tempting for the player.

Galatasaray are in the Champions League this season and Tottenham’s Sanchez would surely be a key player for the club.

Spurs simply can’t afford to lose Sanchez now the window has closed.

The 27-year-old will be needed on numerous occasions and is now a key player for enabling Postecoglou to explore a three man defence when needed.

Eric Dier is still out in the cold and there’s very few other options available.

He may have been free to leave in the summer but that was with a view to being replaced.

Tottenham now need Sanchez until at least January and can’t sanction a move to Galatasaray.