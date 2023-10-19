‘Comes into his own’: Chris Sutton says £22m Tottenham player is so good in the big games

Tottenham Hotspur have started this season brilliantly, and one player who has been the star of the show so far is Heung-Min Son.

The South Korean is right back among the top scorers in the Premier League after a poor return last time around, and he’s been utterly brilliant.

Speaking on Fantasy 606, Chris Sutton has been full of praise for Son, claiming that he’s always going to be one of the first names on his teamsheet in terms of Fantasy Football, claiming that he actually prefers the South Korean in the big games rather than against the smaller teams as he believes Son comes into his own under the spotlight.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Son comes into his own

Sutton gave his verdict on the £22m man after being advised to take him out of his fantasy team.

“Take Son out? What? What about loyalty? I’m not going to move off it. Ange-ball, the bigger teams they play the more open it is going to be, that’s when Son comes into his own, I don’t like Son against teams like Luton where there’s no space,” Sutton said.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

Turns up

Say what you will about Tottenham not turning up in the big matches, Son is always a player you can rely upon to make something happen in these games.

Let’s not forget, it was Son, not Harry Kane who was Tottenham’s main man during that run to the Champions League final in 2019, while he’s already shown this season with goals against Arsenal and Liverpool that he can do the business on the biggest of stages.

Son is a world-class talent, and unlike many of his contemporaries, he’s not a flat-track bully, he does his best work against the biggest teams and that’s what makes him such a valuable player.