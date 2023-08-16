Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson believes that Harry Kane could still have a chance of re-joining Tottenham Hotspur in the future.

Wilson was speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast and said there will be a lot of factors that the public can’t see.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Wilson thinks that Kane will be conscious of giving back to his boyhood club and might return one day at a lower fee.

Wilson said: “There is going to be things that we don’t know about for sure.

“There is going to be things like him wanting to give back to the club who wanted to give him so much.

“There’s going to be things like him being able to come back to Tottenham further down the line, I’m guessing, for a lower fee.

“There is going to be so much things we don’t know about because like everyone else we are just fans in this situation.”

Tottenham Hotspur fans may be reassured when listening to Wilson’s comments about Kane’s possible future plans.

You wouldn’t blame any Spurs fans for still holding hope that they will one day see Kane in their club shirt again.

Although Kane has decided to join Bayern Munich, there might be a certain Premier League goal record at the back of his mind.

Despite Kane heading to Germany in pursuit of club honours, you would expect he will want to beat the Premier League all-time goal-scoring record one day.

Kane is currently 47 goals behind Alan Shearer’s record.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

And at 30-years-old Kane certainly still has time left in his career to put his name into Premier League history.

He could of course one day do that at another Premier League club, but that is a worry for a different time for Spurs fans.

The Tottenham faithful will surely be wishing Kane all the best in his endeavours over in Germany.



The former Tottenham captain has shown incredible loyalty over the years, something that gives credit to Wilson’s Kane comments.

If Harry Kane achieves what he set out to in Germany in the next few years, there’s no reason to believe he can’t return to Tottenham in the future.