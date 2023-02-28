Colombian media tell Tottenham to sell Davinson Sanchez











Davinson Sanchez has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham Hotspur, and his country’s media think it’s time for him to leave the North London club.

The Colombian joined Spurs from Ajax for a then club-record £42 million (BBC). He came in with a lot of hype, but his time at Spurs hasn’t quite been on the level that everyone expected.

Sanchez is now nowhere near being the first choice at Tottenham, and he may have to look for a different challenge this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham fans have their own opinions on Davinson Sanchez, but the 26-year-old is highly rated back home in Colombia.

The defender has started just six games in the Premier League this season. It’s clear as day that Conte prefers the likes of Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Clement Lenglet and even Ben Davies ahead of him.

Colombian media outlet El Futbolero have noticed this and they think it’s time for their star defender to leave Tottenham.

“Davinson is sad, sell him now,” they claim. They further write that the arrival of Conte made everything ‘worse’ for Sanchez, who has lost ‘prominence’ at the club under the Italian now.

With his contract expiring at the end of next season, they feel it’s time for Sanchez to leave Tottenham and move to a club where he’ll play a lot more than he does now.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

It is very likely that Sanchez will be sold by Tottenham this summer.

The next transfer window will be Spurs’ penultimate opportunity to get some money off his sale. They would love to recoup everything they paid for him, but we imagine they’ll take whatever they can get for him this summer.

As for Sanchez, it’s time for him to look for a different challenge. He has all the physical attributes needed to become a top central defender, but he just needs to play regularly and improve other areas of his game.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the summer, but the Colombian media outlet is clear with its message to Tottenham – sell Sanchez now!

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

