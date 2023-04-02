Collymore says Mudryk needs time like 24-year-old Arsenal star











Mykhaylo Mudryk cannot be written off in the same way Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard was, following his difficult start to life with Chelsea.

That is the view of Stan Collymore, speaking to the Sunday People (2/4; page 60).

Chelsea, of course, spent £88.5 million to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk during the January transfer window. The move came about after he had held talks with Arsenal about a potential move to the Emirates.

It was Chelsea who ultimately won the race. And so far, the Gunners are yet to rue missing out. Mudryk is yet to score and has only provided one assist in his first seven Premier League appearances.

Obviously, the move is yet to pay off for Chelsea. And the transfer fee – which Mudryk has absolutely no say in – is doing him no favours whatsoever.

Collymore thinks Mudryk could emulate Odegaard

However, Collymore believes that Mudryk needs time – just like a certain Arsenal player did earlier in his career.

“Can we please – please – just be patient with Mykhaylo Mudryk? People are expecting him to turn tables at Chelsea in a team and club still very much in flux, and this week he was also caned for his performance for Ukraine against England at Wembley when he was substituted,” he told the Sunday People.

“Mudryk is only 22, he hasn’t even won 10 caps yet and has played very little senior football. It might take him a year or two, but we all wrote Martin Odegaard off and look at him now. Let’s not make the same mistake with Mudryk.”

Of course, another factor which has not helped Mudryk is that Arsenal responded to missing out on the winger by signing Leandro Trossard.

The Gunners spent £27 million on the Belgian, more than £60 million less than what Chelsea paid for Mudryk. And Trossard has since gone on to provide seven assists for Arsenal in the Premier League.

It is an absolutely remarkable return for the former Brighton man. But it is adding to the pressure on Mudryk.

Mudryk is considerably younger. And he has only just arrived in the Premier League.

It would be quite something if he could come close to emulating Martin Odegaard at some stage. The Norwegian is now one of the very best players in the Premier League, if not the world.

If Mudryk can reach that level, he will vindicate Chelsea’s decision to sign him. However, he is clearly some way off that level right now.