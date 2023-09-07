‘Cold, I can’t lie’: Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah raves about £300k-a-week Manchester United star

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah was interviewed at the England and he shared what is so great about Manchester United player Marcus Rashford.

The Arsenal forward was selected for the senior England squad for the first time by Gareth Southgate and it is a huge opportunity for the player.

Nketiah has always been involved in the England U21 squad but now is his chance to show why he deserves to be involved in the senior Three Lions squad.

With this being his first time involved, he has been interviewed a lot by the media and he was quizzed on who has the best celebration in the squad and this saw him rave about Manchester United player Rashford.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Eddie Nketiah on Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford

When asked about which England player’s celebrations he liked via the England YouTube channel, Nketiah said: “Barring myself, I’m probably going to have to go between Jude (Bellingham) and Marcus (Rashford). Marcus’ one is cold, I can’t lie.

“You know what, I’m going to give it to Jude man, it just looks good, it looks good in the pictures I can’t lie. It’s crazy, he’s done well with that one. You know I love my celebration but if you are going to have to give credit to someone else then I would say Jude.”

No doubt both Bellingham and Marcus Rashford are players who love to make signature celebrations and they have performed both of their celebrations on the biggest stage.

Rashford has a good celebration but it is hard to disagree with Nketiah on Bellingham’s celebration, especially when he is doing it with arguably the biggest team in the world in Real Madrid.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Nketiah raving over something which a rival player in Rashford, who earns £300k-a-week, does may come as a shock to some to hear what he had to say.

Despite this, Southgate has set up a good morale between the squad and it is good that rivalries are put to the side on international duty.

It is great to see so much young talent like Nketiah involved in the England squad and it shows that the country has a bright future.