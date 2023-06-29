Cody Gakpo was left stunned after watching Liverpool teammate Harvey Elliot play for England last night.

The 20-year-old posted on Instagram after helping England’s under-21s remain unbeaten at the European Championships.

Harvey Elliott was handed his first start of the tournament against Germany yesterday.

He’d been brought off the bench in England’s first two games and had a decent impact on both games.

However, England had already secured their place in the quarter-finals, allowing Lee Carsley to heavily rotate his side.

Elliott played brilliantly and would have given his manager something to think about before the first knockout game against Portugal.

It’s no surprise Liverpool star Cody Gakpo was impressed with Elliott as he scored the goal of the game.

He picked up the ball inside his own half and slalomed his way through Germany’s defence before slotting past goalkeeper Noah Atubolu.

It was a glimpse of what Elliott can do when given time and space.

Gakpo impressed with Liverpool teammate Elliott

The youngster posted several pictures of him in action last night on Instagram.

Cody Gakpo replied suggesting that his Liverpool teammate was on fire.

Goalkeeper James Trafford jokingly added, “How may I assist u?” as he provided the ball to Elliott before he scored his brilliant goal.

Elliott has a big season ahead of him at Liverpool this season.

After several midfielders departed this summer, Elliott should be aiming to play more minutes next season.

Curtis Jones – also part of England’s under-21 squad – shone in the season’s final stages.

That limited Elliott’s minutes and he’ll be hoping to break back into the team during pre-season.

He needs to add more goals and assists to his game if he’s going to be Liverpool’s box-to-box midfielder.

Elliott found the back of the net just once and provided two assists.

Gakpo and Elliott both have huge futures ahead of them at Liverpool.

They both need to start fulfilling that potential as Jurgen Klopp has plenty of options to replace them if they’re not pulling their weight.