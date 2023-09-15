Coach is making £30m Chelsea ace watch videos of 22-year-old Arsenal player to improve

Noni Madueke’s personal football coach, Saul Isaksson-Hurst, is making the Chelsea star watch videos of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka to improve his game.

The 21-year-old winger joined the Blues from PSV Eindhoven in January for £30 million (BBC). He is a hugely talented player, but he still has a long way to go.

Isaksson-Hurst has now told The Athletic how he’s helping him.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke is watching videos of Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka

Arsenal star Bukayo Saka is up there with the best right-wingers in the world.

Apart from perhaps Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi, there’s nobody better in that position than the 22-year-old Gunners and England star.

Chelsea’s Noni Madueke, who is also a left-footed right-winger, has tons of potential under his belt, but he is still very raw when compared to someone like Saka.

That’s why his personal coach, Isaksson-Hurst, revealed to The Athletic that ‘footage’ of what players like Saka and Riyad Mahrez do in games is “studied and implemented” into the Chelsea man’s training drills.

He also said: “It is important for him to be able to go both ways.

“If you look at Saka, probably the best right winger in the world, that’s one of his strengths — going left and right. Mahrez as well. You just have to keep working on these things.

“It is important to understand who the best players in those positions are. Who is having lots of success? What are the things they are doing? We chat about all that, although Noni is his own man and can be a different player.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Rivalries aside, Saka is the best player for Madueke to learn from.

The Arsenal man is English, still very young but is already playing brilliantly at the highest level. He is one of the best players of his age in the world, and there are hardly any right-wingers who are better than him.

Madueke definitely has the potential to be a great player, but he’s still a long way off Saka’s level at this moment in time.

However, if he continues to study Saka and learn all the good things he does, he could get there in the near future.