‘Clumsy’: Pundit not happy with 24-year-old Arsenal player in the first-half v Everton

Arsenal are taking on Everton this afternoon in what is a hard-fought encounter at Goodison Park at the moment.

The Gunners have already suffered a blow with Gabriel Martinelli first having a goal disallowed and then going off injured around the 25 minute mark.

There’s likely to be changes at this rate for the second 45, and forward Eddie Nketiah could end up being one of those changes. Indeed, the England forward did not impress pundit Jim Beglin with one piece of play in the opening half.

Pundit criticises Eddie Nketiah for clumsy challenge v Everton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opted to go with the selection of Nketiah over Gabriel Jesus up front.

And while Nketiah has worked hard, he’s been short of service and quality. Further, the 24-year-old striker also left a bit on Jordan Pickford as well, much to the annoyance of the Goodison crowd.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

And speaking for Premier League productions, pundit Jim Beglin felt that Nketiah could have done more to avoid taking Pickford out.

“There is no real intent from Nketiah. It is just a little clumsy on his part and he should have avoided the contact,” Beglin said.

Nketiah will, of course, be hoping to be given more time in the second 45 to improve things.

But with Gabi Jesus waiting in the wings, the writing might be on the wall for him as it stands.

Not good enough at times

It seemed an odd call from Mikel Arteta to go with Nketiah over Jesus in the first place and it’s certainly looking like being a decision he might regret.

Jesus will be coming on at some point and Nketiah, really, needs to be doing more when he’s given these chances in the first-team.

Nketiah has done well to keep in the Arsenal squad and has seen off the likes of Folarin Balogun coming through as well. But when he plays, he needs to offer more and that’s been evident today.