Club would prefer to sell their ‘fantastic’ £40m player to Tottenham rather than Brentford

Tottenham Hotspur have received a potential boost in their pursuit of Brennan Johnson, with Nottingham Forest apparently reluctant to sell the Wales international to one Premier League side in particular.

That is according to a report from The Independent, which notes that Forest are reluctant to let Johnson join Brentford due to the view that they are a potential mid-table rival in the top-flight.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It appears that Brennan Johnson may be one player who moves in the final stages of the transfer window. The Independent reports that Forest have set an initial asking price of £40 million for the 22-year-old.

Forest reluctant to sell Tottenham target Johnson to Brentford

He is attracting interest from Tottenham, Chelsea and Brentford. The report claims that it is the latter showing the strongest interest in the forward.

Photo by Paul Greenwood – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, there is encouraging news for the likes of Spurs and the Blues. According to The Independent‘s report, Nottingham Forest are reluctant to let Johnson move to the Gtech Community Stadium.

They would seemingly prefer to sell him elsewhere due to Brentford’s potential position in the table. Of course, expectations are much higher at Tottenham and Chelsea.

Ultimately, Forest will surely want to keep Johnson if they can. However, if they are open to letting him go, there is obviously a reason. And it may be that they would welcome the funds after proving to be incredibly busy in the market since promotion.

If that is the case, then the onus is still on the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea to make a significant offer.

Forest are surely not going to let him leave for a much lower figure just so he avoids going to Brentford.

He is a ‘fantastic‘ player. And it would be a great way for Tottenham to round off the window if they secured his signature.

The good news for them is that it seems that Forest would probably prefer he ends up with Spurs rather than Brentford.