Club will make offer for £100k-a-week Tottenham ace in next few weeks

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso looks likely to leave Spurs before the transfer window closes.

The Argentina international has not played a game for Tottenham since the start of 2022.

Lo Celso has spent the last 18 months out on loan at La Liga side Villarreal, where he has done fairly well.

Photo by Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images

The 27-year-old’s Tottenham contract runs until the summer of 2025, so Spurs aren’t in desperate need to sell.

Nonetheless, there has been a lot of speculation suggesting both player and club are looking to part company.

Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo has now reported that Real Betis are readying a bid for Lo Celso.

They claim that the club’s hierarchy has likely discussed the Spurs player at their pre-season camp in Germany.

CEO Ramon Alarcon and new sports director Ramon Planes travelled to Wolfsburg to link up with the Betis squad.

They reported that Planes, who worked for Tottenham almost a decade ago, has ‘recently been in contact’ with Spurs.

He has apparently informed Tottenham of ‘real intention to present an offer’ for Lo Celso ‘in the coming weeks’.

Any move for the Argentine would be a ‘rather complex operation’, added the report.

Betis are aiming to make him ‘one of the names’ that arrives before the transfer window shuts.

It is likely that he is ‘one of the many topics’ that was discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Our view

Lo Celso is a quality player who has made waves in La Liga and also with the Argentina national team.

However, things just haven’t been working out for Lo Celso at Tottenham.

At this point, the best thing would be for both parties to go their separate ways.

Lo Celso is reportedly on £100,000-a-week, which is a big salary for a player who hasn’t been playing at Spurs.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks, but a summer exit for Lo Celso seems like a high possibility.