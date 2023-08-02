Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella in recent weeks.

For instance, FT recently reported that Spurs were ‘closely following’ the Spaniard’s situation in West London.

Apparently, Ange Postecoglou wants to add Cucurella to his ranks to play alongside Yves Bissouma.

Tottenham have already bolstered their ranks significantly this summer, including in midfield.

Spurs have landed Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon in the past few weeks.

In addition, Dejan Kulusevski has also signed permanently for Tottenham after his impressive loan at N17.

However, as per the Daily Mail, Spurs are looking to bolster their midfield further, as well as their back line.

And now, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website has suggested that Tottenham’s path to Cucurella has just opened up.

The outlet claims that Chelsea are open to offers for the 25-year-old midfielder.

Cucurella is said to be eager to stay, but if the club wants to get rid of him, he may have to consider his future.

Our view

Tottenham have fared fairly well in pre-season and on the transfer front this summer.

Postecoglou looks like a good shout for Spurs, a manager who can drag them back up into the upper echelons of the league.

Cucurella is a top talent who’s Premier League-proven and has a high ceiling, so he’s certainly an exciting lead for Tottenham.

Scouting outlet TMS deemed him a ‘two-footed wizard who excels in possession of the ball’ and ‘one of the most versatile players on the planet’ last year.

Admittedly, Cucurella hasn’t been amazing at Chelsea since they signed him for an initial £55million last year.

Then again, there were very few Blues players who emerged with any credit from their dismal 2022-23 campaign.

Obviously the price tag will play a big part. How much of a loss would they be willing to take, and how much would Spurs be willing to pay?