Club want Aston Villa man to replace ‘incredible’ Liverpool-bound midfielder

Liverpool are continuing to push for new midfielders and have Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia firmly on their radar before the summer ends.

Lavia is a man in-demand after Southampton were relegated back to the Championship last season. The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool are all thought to have looked at Lavia.

However, it is Liverpool who seem to be pressing more, with reports suggesting another bid is coming from the Reds.

And according to Football Transfers, Southampton are now putting plans in place to sell Lavia by identifying Lamare Bogarde as his replacement for the coming season.

Bogarde is currently at Aston Villa and is highly-rated at the club. Villa are thought to be keen on keeping him around for the future but could be open to letting a loan deal happen.

Southampton, then, see Bogarde as the ideal player to step into the void if Lavia is sold.

Football Transfers also notes how another bid is due from the Reds and that personal terms will not be an issue either.

After paying just £14m for Lavia last year, Southampton are looking to pocket close to £50m if they do sell.

Liverpool getting closer on Lavia

The fact Southampton are moving pieces around is a suggestion that they are planning to sell Lavia eventually.

It looks like it’s now just a case of the Saints getting the money they want for Lavia from Liverpool. Realistically, the fee won’t be an issue for the Reds, who have just pocketed more than £50m for Fabinho and Henderson.

Certainly, if Liverpool can get this deal for Lavia done, then it would round off a fine trio of new midfielders brought in this summer.