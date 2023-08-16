Club waiting for West Ham to make bid for £23m ace who’s ‘one of the best young strikers’ around – journalist

There is a big update on West Ham and their pursuit of exciting attacking prospect Elye Wahi this summer transfer window.

West Ham have had a busy summer transfer window. They have signed two players and lost Declan Rice. Reports have also linked them with a move for Wahi.

Now, new reports from journalist Santi Aouna have reported that Eintracht Frankfurt presented a verbal offer of 23m for Elye Wahi.

Despite this, the proposal is apparently unlikely to be accepted by Montepellier. The club are awaiting a higher official offer from West Ham. Contacts have already taken place between the French club and the Hammers.

Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

West Ham interested in Elye Wahi

Tim Steidten of West Ham reportedly sees Wahi as ‘one of the best young strikers in Europe’. It will be very interesting to see how West Ham react to this latest news.

The 20 year-old definitely looks like one of the most exciting attacking prospects in Europe. In his 92 games of senior football for Montpellier, Wahi has managed 32 goals and nine assists.

One goal every three games is great for a young prospect in a top European league. It sounds even better when you see that last season, he managed 19 goals and six assists in his 33 appearances.

It shows that he is starting to get even more prolific and season on season. With him so young, the possible signing seems like a no brainer for West Ham.

Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images

More so, a big of around £23million seems very cheap for a young exciting prospect like Wahi. Of course, there is slight risk to the transfer as he is proven outside of France.

Despite this, West Ham need some attacking quality desperately and making a move for a top prospect seems like a great signing.