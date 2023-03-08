Club think they have ‘the best player in the world’ right now, and Newcastle United want him - Journalist











Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s future as Napoli storm to the Serie A title.

Napoli have arguably been the very best team in Europe this season, and their top players are attracting interest from top clubs.

Almost every team in the world seems to want Victor Osimhen, while Kvaratskhelia is also admired across the continent.

According to Bailey, Napoli genuinely believe that ‘Kvaradona’ is the best player in the world right now, and they won’t sell him unless they’re getting massive money for his services.

Bailey named Manchester City and Newcastle amongst the teams who want Kvaratskhelia.

Napoli think Kvaratskhelia is the best in the world

The journalist shared an update on the Georgian.

“Napoli and their business plan know they have to let one of them go and Osimhen is that one. He’s been there longer, he’s proven himself, but he won’t be cheap. Kvaradona as we know him, Napoli think they have the best player in the world at the moment, they really do,” Bailey said.

“I don’t think any of us would argue with that particularly. I think if anyone were to want him De Laurentis would be asking for £150m for him. He’s going to get a contract awarded, he doesn’t look as if he’s moving this summer. There is interest from England, Manchester City and Newcastle like him a lot.”

He’s up there

Napoli believe that they have the best player on the planet right now, and they may not be too far wrong.

Of course, the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland would have something to say about that, but Kvaratskhelia is guiding an unfancied side to incredible heights right now, while Mbappe, Haaland and Messi are playing for established star teams.

Time will tell just how good Kvaratskhelia is, but it’s fair to say that he’s been one of the best players on the planet since joining Napoli.

