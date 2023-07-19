Club think Liverpool are about to enquire about their ‘very influential’ 23-year-old who’ll cost £70m

Crystal Palace are now expecting an enquiry from Liverpool for Cheick Doucoure, but the Eagles want at least £70 million for the Mali international.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that the Reds are braced for the potential departures of both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The pair both look to be headed for Saudi Arabia. And with that, the Daily Mail reports that Liverpool are admirers of Cheick Doucoure.

Crystal Palace expect Liverpool enquiry for Doucoure

Unfortunately for Jurgen Klopp’s men, it appears that Crystal Palace are not prepared to let the 23-year-old leave on the cheap.

In fact, the Daily Mail suggests that £70 million is the minimum that Roy Hodgson’s men want for the former Lens starlet. Clearly, that is likely to be a huge issue for Liverpool, who have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in this window.

The Reds cannot afford to go into the new campaign without adding further to their ranks, particularly if Henderson and Fabinho do indeed now leave Anfield.

But it is hard to imagine them being willing to go anywhere Palace’s reported asking price. The Daily Mail reports that the Eagles are braced for an enquiry from Liverpool for their player.

But surely, talks will not last long if Palace are not prepared to compromise. They may argue however, that they have little incentive to drop their price.

Roy Hodgson suggested that he was ‘very influential‘ last season. So Palace fans may not be entirely surprised that he is attracting attention from other clubs in the Premier League.

But surely even they will be surprised if Liverpool respond positively to their reported demands in the weeks to come.