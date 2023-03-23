Club think Arsenal loanee is too inconsistent, they won't sign him - journalist











Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is at the end of more criticism for his performances at Marseille, this time from French journalist Florent German.

The 22-year-old’s campaign in Ligue 1 this season is very similar to his debut season in England. He started off brilliantly and barely put a foot wrong in the first six months.

However, his form following the turn of the year, especially since February in 2023, has been disastrous, to the say least.

Marseille think Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is too inconsistent

Tavares is a player with extraordinary potential.

The Portuguese defender is rapid and is a good dribbler too. He can terrorise the opposition defenders on his day, but his performances at the other end of the pitch have been really poor.

Tavares’ great form in attack hid his defensive frailties in the first half of the season, but now, his inconsistency is there for everyone to see, including the senior figures at Marseille.

That’s why they have apparently decided not to sign him on a permanent deal this summer.

RMC journalist German said, as per Onze Mondial: “Nuno Tavares is a frustrating case because we see that he has potential. For the leaders, in the balance for and against, at the start of the season, Tavares was seen as a good shot.

“But since some time, with the feedback that I have, they have told themselves that he is too inconsistent and that it is not going to work out.

“That is what is frustrating. You feel enormous potential in this player and we know that it’s a difficult position to sign someone who gives you so much offensively, but there are so many shortcomings and he’s an unreliable player.”

TBR View:

Tavares really needs to get his act together if he’s to fulfil his potential.

The defender has all the characteristics to become a top left-back in Europe. He’s an extraordinary talent, but if he fails to find the right consistency and improve his defending, he’ll really struggle.

Arsenal would surely have been licking their lips when Tavares set the Ligue 1 on fire in the first few months of this season. Edu would’ve been dreaming of a big payday in the summer transfer window.

However, recent performances suggest Arsenal may struggle to get a good deal for Tavares this summer. Marseille definitely won’t sign him, as things stand.

