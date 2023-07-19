Club think Arsenal are big fans of their 20-year-old attacking midfielder already compared with Modric

Arsenal are seriously interested in Dinamo midfielder Martin Baturina, having watched the 20-year-old on a number of occasions last season.

That is according to a report from the Daily Express, which notes that sources close to Dinamo Zagreb believe that Arsenal hold the youngster in high regard as they look to continue their summer spending.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Martin Baturina is attracting attention after an outstanding campaign with Dinamo. He scored six goals and contributed 13 assists in all competitions.

Arsenal monitoring Martin Baturina

The Daily Express reports that he has been compared with Luka Modric in Croatia. And Arsenal have taken note of his potential after scouting teammate Josip Sutalo.

Photo by Luka Stanzl/Pixsell/MB Media/Getty Images

The report suggests that a move to the Emirates is not thought to be imminent at this stage. However, his current club obviously believe that Arsenal are big admirers of the youngster.

Arsenal have made some inspired moves in the market in recent years, particularly when it comes to signing young players. The likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli are now amongst the first names on the team sheet for Mikel Arteta.

You would imagine that Baturina would be signed with one eye on the future. Arsenal are not exactly lacking quality in that area of the field. Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz are both going to be looking to enjoy big campaigns.

But Baturina is clearly being tipped for a very bright future. And Arsenal may be wary of not taking the opportunity to secure his signature before someone else inevitably does.

Ultimately, if he moves elsewhere and kicks on, he is going to cost a lot more further down the line.

So it will be interesting to see if Arsenal now look to make Baturina one of their next signings.