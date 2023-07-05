‘Club statement to follow’: Fabrizio Romano drops big Arsenal update

Arsenal ace Reiss Nelson has signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider took to Twitter on Wednesday evening to say the winger has committed his future to the Gunners.

Romano reported that Nelson “has signed new long term deal at Arsenal.

“Four year contract, in place since beginning of June and now sealed. Club statement to follow.

“Deal will also include option for further season. Nelson rejected bids from Italy, France and PL to stay.”

Our view

Arsenal fans are getting good news aplenty in recent days as the club continues to make moves in the market.

The Gunners have already signed Kai Havertz, and Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber are reportedly closing in on moves.

Arsenal have also been doing well with regards to getting their players to pen contract extensions at N5.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale have signed new Arsenal deals in recent months.

Ethan Nwaneri reportedly followed suit earlier on Wednesday, and now we’ve got Nelson also penning a new contract.

The Hale End graduate – who joined at just nine years of age – has been a solid option for the Gunners, impressing when called upon.

Nelson very nearly etched his name in Arsenal folklore in March with his late goal against Bournemouth.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Had the Gunners won the title, that would’ve likely been his ‘Macheda moment’ for his boyhood club.

Nelson may have not had much game time at N5, but it’s great to see he’s eager to stay and fight for his place.