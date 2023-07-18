Club set to accept Tottenham offer for defender likened to Jan Vertonghen

Tottenham Hotspur have worked wonders in the summer transfer window so far.

Since appointing Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have moved quickly to make several big signings.

Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon have all joined Tottenham.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Dejan Kulusevski has signed for Spurs permanently.

Now, Tottenham are reportedly focusing on strengthening their defensive ranks.

The Turkish media has been providing plenty of coverage on Spurs’ purported interest in Victor Nelsson.

Now, two reports are doing the rounds suggesting Tottenham have made a breakthrough with Galatasaray.

Milliyet claims Spurs have made an offer for Nelsson, whose club is reportedly after Davinson Sanchez.

“There was an offer from Tottenham for Nelsson,” wrote journalist Nevzat Dindar.

“If Tottenham did not give €25m, Galatasaray will instead say OK for Sánchez plus €17-18m.”

Meanwhile, En Son Haber have suggested that the Turkish giants have in fact already accepted Spurs’ offer.

They claim that Tottenham have offered €15m (around £13million) plus Sanchez for Nelsson.

Nelsson ‘wanted to go’ to Tottenham and now he seems to be on his way to London, added the report.

Our view

Speculation linking Spurs and Nelsson has been positive and it looks like talks could be on the home straight now.

Obviously it’s all speculation for now, and it’s worth waiting until multiple sources all sing from the same hymn sheet.

Nonetheless, this is a fairly exciting lead for Spurs fans to follow, as Nelsson is a great defensive prospect.

He was a key part of a defensively solid Galatasaray side that boasted the meanest defence in the Superlig last term.

Nelsson’s efforts helped the Istanbul giants win their 23rd national league title.

A scouting report by Medium on the Denmark international was published back in 2020.

They deemed him a ‘great passer of the ball’ who is ‘extremely composed and relaxed, more than comfortable of playing the ball with both feet’.

Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media/Getty Images

Nelsson, a ‘leader from the back’, also has ‘fantastic defensive and positional awareness and has great knowledge of the game.’

On Twitter, there have been comparisons to Tottenham great Jan Vertonghen and Napoli ace Kim Min-jae.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully speculation will intensify, suggesting the deal is indeed happening.

At just £13million plus Sanchez, a player who appears to be surplus to requirements, it could turn out to be an amazing deal for Spurs.