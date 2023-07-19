The Harry Kane transfer saga at Tottenham Hotspur continues, and French champions PSG are now reportedly ready to make a big move.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs. He is not pushing for a move as things stand, but it does seem pretty clear that he’d be open to a switch to a bigger club.

Bayern Munich have been the ones pushing to sign Kane, but they haven’t yet made an offer that Tottenham are happy with. FootMercato claim PSG are now ready to come in strong.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

PSG ready to make a bid for Harry Kane that Tottenham cannot refuse

Even though Harry Kane has less than one year left on his Tottenham contract, there’s no way Daniel Levy will allow him to leave for a cheap fee.

The Spurs chairman is a difficult man to negotiate with on the best of days, but when you’re talking about taking his best player away, he will not sanction the deal easily.

Bayern are struggling to make an offer that would please Levy, and the report now claims PSG are ready to do just that as they aim to sign the England captain this summer.

It has been revealed that if the leaders in Paris can convince Kane to accept PSG, they will make an offer to Tottenham that Levy simply ‘cannot refuse’.

Bayern’s second bid for Kane was in the region of £68.5 million plus add-ons (Standard). Levy was never going to accept that.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

TBR View:

If there’s one club in the world that can make Daniel Levy happy with a transfer offer, it’s probably PSG.

The French giants are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world. They can easily meet Tottenham’s demands for Kane and even offer the Englishman wages that no other side would.

PSG are at the risk of losing Kylian Mbappe this summer. They will need a ‘world-class’ player to replace him if he is sold, and Kane is among the best in the world in that number nine position.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in this saga. PSG’s serious interest could well force Bayern to up their offer significantly in the coming days.