Club ‘ready to let go’ of Spurs target deemed ‘one of the country’s finest centre-halves’

Tottenham Hotspur could well carry out some more transfer business in the last few days of the transfer window.

Spurs have tightened their defence considerably in recent weeks. Their back line has kept two consecutive clean sheets.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero have formed a great partnership at centre-back for Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro have impressed on the Spurs flanks.

That said, there’s still scope for Tottenham to bring in more reinforcements. Perhaps once they sell those lower down the pecking order.

One player Spurs are reportedly still looking to sign is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

Now, L’Equipe has published a report suggesting the door has opened for Tottenham to swoop for him.

The outlet claims that the Cottagers are now ‘ready to let go’ of Adarabioyo, after previously slowing negotiations down.

Apparently, the ‘door has opened a little in recent hours’ for the likes of Spurs and AS Monaco to make their move.

While the French side now has renewed hope in terms of signing Adarabioyo, Tottenham are ‘still there’ in pursuit.

Our view

Adarabioyo would be a great signing for Tottenham. He’s talented, young, tall, physically imposing, and has Premier League experience.

As per The Sun‘s Justin Allen, the Fulham ace is ‘one of the country’s finest centre-halves who is getting better and better’.

Better still, one prior report suggests Tottenham could snap him up for a bargain fee.

The Cottagers are reportedly willing to sell the centre-back for around £13million this summer.

And according to the Daily Mail, Fulham are reportedly more keen to sell to Spurs as they are offering Eric Dier in return.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Tottenham will surely fancy their chances of getting this move over the line.