Bayern Munich are reportedly ready to break their transfer record to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, which claims that Bayern are readying a third bid in an attempt to land Kane.

Kane’s future at Tottenham is up in the air as the 29-year-old enters the final year of his contract.

Bayern Munich have already had two bids for the England captain rebuffed by Spurs, with the latest worth around £68 million plus add-ons.

Spurs seem determined to keep hold of their all-time top goalscorer and The Telegraph reported yesterday that Kane remains open-minded about his future.

But if Kane does express a desire to leave when he returns to Hotspur Way this week, it’s thought that Bayern will have to significantly up their offer to land him.

And it seems they are ready to break their record transfer fee to sign to Spurs talisman this summer.

Bayern ready to smash transfer record to sign Kane

90 Min reports that Bayern have already followed up their first offer with a second bid worth around €80 million, which is what they paid to land Lucas Hernandez back in 2019.

Tottenham have already rejected the bid, but Bayern remain determined to sign Kane and are willing to smash their transfer record to do so.

It’s noted that Spurs remain ‘adamant’ they will not entertain any bids for Kane and will reject any future bids from Bayern.

Kane enjoyed yet another impressive campaign last time out as he netted a total of 30 Premier League goals in a misfiring Tottenham side.

The ‘underrated’ striker has been open about his desire to pick up silverware in the past and it remains to be seen whether he will be convinced he can still achieve that at Spurs.

But for the time being, Bayern haven’t put an offer on the table that will at least give Daniel Levy a decision to make.

Tottenham will be keen to determine his future sooner rather than later, especially with Ange Postecoglou currently taking charge of his first pre-season at the club.