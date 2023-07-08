Club of ‘fantastic’ PL forward worried they could lose him to Aston Villa

The latest reports suggest that Aston Villa are interested in Brennan Johnson and this interest is worrying his current club.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are very interested and this interest is a ‘genuine concern’ for Nottingham Forest.

Forest are not looking to sell him, but if they were to get some money for him it would apparently massively help their finances as he is an academy player so they would get pure profit.

The report goes on to say that fellow Premier League club Brentford have already had a £30million offer rejected for Johnson.

Photo by Jon Hobley/M INews/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nottingham Forest concerned about Aston Villa interest in Johnson

This feels like a huge update in Villa’s pursuit of Johnson. The reason being that Forest clearly feel like the player would fancy the move and that Villa would fancy paying a hefty sum for him.

The ‘fantastic‘ Welsh international had a great first season in the Premier League last campaign as he helped keep Forest in the division.

Johnson managed eight assists and three goals throughout the season and was a huge attacking threat for the club throughout.

He is still only 22 years-old and has bags of potential. With Villa already having Ollie Watkins, it seems like Johnson would be a great signing not just for the present but for the future should Watkins depart.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With Villa in the Europa Conference League and looking like a team on the up, they are most definitely a very tempting proposition for a player like Johnson right now.

They clearly want to continue to push and achieve great things. With so many competitions, it is key that they make sure they have enough quality in the squad.

Johnson would definitely do this and add more strength in the attack. It is an exciting time to be a Villa fan and we cannot wait to see how it continues.