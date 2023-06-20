Newcastle have been heavily linked to Adrien Rabiot and Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on where he could end up this summer.

Newcastle are planning for a big summer. They have Champions League football next season and they will want to continue battling for the top four consistently.

With more fixtures they need to make sure they have strength in depth. Some of the traditional top four Premier League sides who struggled this season will want to return as well.

Rabiot has been linked with Newcastle for a while, but fellow Premier League sides Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked to the player.

(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano latest on Newcastle target Adrien Rabiot

With Newcastle qualifying for top four and also having very wealthy owners, they are no doubt a side many top teams are starting to fear. Rabiot has been a player they are pursuing and this update is somewhat of a positive for fans of the club.

Romano tweeted the latest update on Rabiot. He said: “Juventus are still trying to keep Adrien Rabiot as new deal has been discussed with the French midfielder. Not easy to compete with Premier League proposals to join as free agent but Juve will insist until the end. Rabiot’s answer expected in the next days.”

This is a big update as it looks like Juventus are struggling to keep the player at the club. With the contract of the midfielder expiring at the end of June, the Serie A side have no power in this battle.

The Premier League sides, like Newcastle, can offer much bigger wages. This could be what it takes to tempt the ‘extraordinary‘ Frenchman, who has won seven titles, to move to Newcastle.

This is a very exiting summer for Newcastle, but no doubt it will take a lot of time to make sure they get the right deals for next season.