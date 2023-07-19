Club now willing to negotiate for sale of £52m Liverpool midfield target

The latest reports suggest that Liverpool transfer target Joshua Kimmich could now leave current club Bayern Munich this summer.

Liverpool have been linked to the player this summer transfer window, alongside fellow Premier League side Arsenal. Now if they want to sign him it looks like they have a chance.

According to German publication Kicker, Bayern have been discussing the future of the midfielder. Apparently, the hierarchy at the club no longer see Kimmich as ‘untouchable’ or ‘unsellable’.

In fact, the report goes on to say that if an interested club makes an approach or make a lucrative offer, they will be willing to negotiate.

Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images

Liverpool target Kimmich now available this summer

Kimmich would be an absolutely fantastic signing for the club this summer transfer window.

They have already signed two midfielders already. Kimmich would no doubt be the perfect player to complete the middle three.

The £52million-rated player has earned many plaudits, with Jose Mourinho calling the German international ‘phenomenal‘.

Kimmich, who is still only 28 years-old, has had a fantastic career so far. He has managed to win eight Bundesliga titles as well as the Champions League and much more.

This calibre of player would be a great asset for Jurgen Klopp to have. Kimmich has a winning mentality and tonnes of experience battling for titles.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool have shown this transfer window that they are not happy with missing out on Champions League qualification again.

With these signings they have already completed and a couple more like Kimmich, they should be able to challenge for the title again.