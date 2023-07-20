Forgotten West Ham United attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic had a successful season at Torino last season.

So much so, that according to journalist Ryan Taylor, they want to keep him at the club next season.

However, they’re not too keen on paying full price for the Croatian international.

West Ham originally signed Vlasic for £25.7m in 2021, but it’s not a move that’s worked out.

Nikola Vlasic made 19 Premier League appearances for the Hammers last season, but only six were from the start.

David Moyes decided to allow him to go on loan last season and he did well in Serie A.

He was a mainstay in a Torino side that comfortably finished in mid-table.

Vlasic contributed five goals and six assists, his best return since playing in the Russian Premier League with CSKA Moscow.

Torino want to sign Vlasic from West Ham this summer but have been cheeky in their approach.

They’ve gone on back on an agreement they made 12 months ago in order to save some cash.

Torino want West Ham man Vlasic this summer

Posting on Twitter, journalist Ryan Taylor said: “West Ham remain in talks with Torino over sale of Nikola Vlašić – signed from CSKA for £25.7m.

“While €13m [£11.2m] buy-option has now expired, Italian side want deal done & Croatian winger keen to complete move. Understand latest Torino proposal worth £8m plus add-ons. Not enough.”

It’s an interesting negotiating tactic from Torino to offer below what they originally agreed with West Ham for Vlasic.

The Italian side were clearly very happy with the 25-year-old, otherwise, they wouldn’t want to sign him permanently.

However, to suggest that his value has fallen in that time makes little sense when they want to keep him at the club.

Vlasic doesn’t appear to have a future at the London Stadium, but West Ham won’t want to lose too much money on a player they only signed two years ago.

West Ham will be in no rush to sell Vlasic to Torino at this stage of the summer.

The Hammers will be hoping another team comes in for Vlasic to force Torino to increase their offer.