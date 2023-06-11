Club now trying to sign £25m player as soon as possible, after claims David Moyes wants him at West Ham

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna claims Sporting CP are trying to wrap up a deal for Viktor Gyokeres as soon as possible, after claims David Moyes wants him at West Ham United.

The journalist took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon and claimed that Sporting are prioritising the signing of the Coventry City striker.

West Ham look set for a decisive summer ahead after picking up the Europa Conference League title this week.

There was previously uncertainty surrounding the future of David Moyes given the Hammers’ underwhelming displays in the Premier League this season. But after delivering the club’s first major trophy in over 40 years, West Ham owner David Sullivan has confirmed that the Scotsman will stay on as manager if he wishes to.

One player that Moyes was seemingly eyeing a summer swoop for was Viktor Gyokeres.

Indeed, The Sun reported back in March that the West Ham boss had even gone on a ‘solo mission’ to watch the striker.

Now, it seems that Sporting have stolen a march on the competition and want to wrap up a deal for the 24-year-old.

Sporting move for Gyokeres

Aouna claims Sporting are attempting to close a deal for Gyokeres as soon as possible.

The Coventry striker is attracting interest elsewhere, but the Portuguese outfit have made him their priority.

Gyokeres has starred for Coventry this season having had a hand in 31 goals in the Championship. The Swedish striker netted a total of 22 goals in all competitions.

Previously valued at £25 million by the Sky Blues, Gyokeres has been lauded for his directness and pace, which allows him to operate out wide or as a lone striker.

But it is his keen eye for goal that has attracted interest from West Ham as they have struggled in that area this season.

He seems like the ideal long-term replacement for Michail Antonio given his impressive physical presence while leading the line for Coventry.

It would be a blow for West Ham to miss out on Gyokeres as they’ve been preparing a move for quite some time now.

Yet, it seems there is still time for the Hammers to make their move for the striker.