Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder is still ongoing, and Bayern Munich star Ryan Gravenberch has been linked for a while now.

The Dutchman wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer, and the Premier League seems like his next destination if he gets his wish.

Journalist Lewis Steele has shared the latest on the Daily Mail.

Bayern Munich braced for a bid from Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool need a new midfielder before the window shuts on Friday.

Yes, they’ve brought in Wataru Endo for that number six role, but as good as the Japan international is, Jurgen Klopp needs someone better.

Ryan Gravenberch has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool over the last few months, and Steele has now claimed that Bayern Munich are braced for a bid from Klopp’s side very soon.

He said in his Q&A: “The info Mail Sport has from the Bayern Munich camp is that they want to sign a replacement before sanctioning any further midfield exits, but the German club are braced for another attempt from Liverpool to sign Ryan Gravenberch.

“Gravenberch would be open to a move to Anfield if Bayern gave him the green light so this is certainly one to watch, though it is up in the air as things stand. Manchester United are also keen on Gravenberch.”

TBR View:

There’s not a lot of time left in the transfer window, but there is a big chance Liverpool could end up signing Gravenberch this summer.

The Dutchman is desperate for game time, but that’s not going to happen at Bayern Munich. He’s the fourth-choice option for Thomas Tuchel, and with the Euros coming up next year, he can’t risk sitting on the bench for most parts of the campaign.

A move to Liverpool makes a lot of sense for Gravenberch, and Klopp apparently thinks he would be ‘perfect‘ for his system.

It will be interesting to see if this deal will actually materialise in the next two days.