Borussia Monchengladbach are apparently expecting an offer to come in from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool for Manu Kone before the window shuts.

That’s according to German journalist Christian Falk on the Daily Briefing, who claimed that Liverpool are still interested in the midfielder, and they could get themselves a fairly big discount now.

Manu Kone has been linked with a move to Liverpool for months now.

The 22-year-old French-Ivorian midfielder has been terrific for Monchengladbach over the last two seasons, and his performances seem to have caught some big eyes.

Liverpool were first linked with a move to sign him last year, and their interest seems to have intensified over the last 12 months.

Kone appears to be a key target for the Reds now, and Falk has revealed that Gladbach are expecting Liverpool to make a bid for him very soon.

The journalist also claimed that Kone’s valuation may have dropped by £23 million after his injury.

He said: “There’s also Manu Kone to consider (for Liverpool). I heard Gladbach is also expecting an offer from Liverpool soon because, after his injury, he’s become cheaper.

“Before a suitor would have to pay about €50m (£43m), now you can get him, perhaps, for about €35m (£30m). So it’s up to Liverpool to make the next move. PSG are still interested in Kone, so there could be a big competition for the player if Liverpool firmly enter the race.”

TBR View:

Manu Kone is a very talented midfielder and we’re not surprised Liverpool are interested in him.

The 22-year-old is ‘very strong‘, is good on the ball and his potential is huge. He has all the qualities to be a top player in the coming years.

Liverpool signed Wataru Endo a few weeks ago, but they really could do with one more addition in the middle of the park before the window shuts on Friday.

Kone would be a very good option.