Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to outbid Bayern Munich to sign Harry Kane this summer, but only if the Tottenham Hotspur star is open to a move to France.

That’s according to The Times, which claims that PSG’s interest in Kane doesn’t depend on Kylian Mbappe’s future.

Kane has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern Munich during the early stages of the summer window.

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal and The Guardian reported earlier this month that Tottenham are set to offer him a bumper new contract.

Despite this, Kane apparently has no intention to sign a new deal while the window remains open and it seems PSG could make their move to sign him.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

PSG ready to outbid Bayern for Kane

The Times reports that PSG will move to sign Kane if they’re given assurances over his willingness to move to Ligue 1.

Their interest is ‘independent’ of Mbappe’s future at the club, with Les Parisians viewing Kane as either a replacement for the Frenchman or to play alongside him.

It’s noted that PSG are close to securing substantial new investment and believe they can better Bayern’s proposal for the Englishman.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Kane’s future has dominated the headlines during the early stages of the summer, which is far from ideal from Ange Postecoglou’s point of view.

The Aussie boss is preparing for his debut season and Spurs and will undoubtedly be hoping to get some clarity over Kane’s situation sooner rather than later.

It’s clear that Bayern have fallen short in their attempts to land the England captain so far, with Tottenham holding out for a much higher fee than £68 million.

Of course, it remains unclear whether Kane would be interested in a switch to Paris, whereas reports from Germany have suggested he’s keen on a move to Bayern.